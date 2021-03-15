Yemen Houthis target Saudi airport, air base with armed drones -spokesman

Yemen Houthis target Saudi airport, air base with armed drones -spokesmanReuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:16 IST
Yemen's Houthi movement launched on Monday armed drones on Abha airport and an airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, a spokesman of the group's military said.
"It is part of our legitimate right to respond to the crimes of the aggression and its continuing blockade," Yahya Sarea said in a Twitter post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Yahya
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthi
ALSO READ
First Person: Yemen ‘cannot even afford to worry about the coronavirus’
UN warns of mass famine in Yemen ahead of donor conference
U.N. condemns attack in Yemen's Hodeidah that killed five civilians
Yemenis reel from poverty, hunger as U.N pleads for funds and war's end
Russia accuses Twitter of breaking law by failing to delete content