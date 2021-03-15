Yemen Houthis target Saudi airport, air base with armed drones -spokesman

Yemen's Houthi movement launched on Monday armed drones on Abha airport and an airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, a spokesman of the group's military said.

"It is part of our legitimate right to respond to the crimes of the aggression and its continuing blockade," Yahya Sarea said in a Twitter post.

