2 constables injured as police vehicle overturns in UP

Two policemen were injured on Monday when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Sitapur, officials said. The vehicle overturned in the Karvi Sadar police station limits while trying to avoid hitting a child, who had suddenly come in front of it on the road, they said.

Constables Virendra and Hemant were injured in the accident and admitted to a government hospital, the police said.

