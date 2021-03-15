Left Menu

UK policing minister says London police chief should not resign over arrests at vigil

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:46 IST
Representative image

Britain's policing minister said on Monday that he did not back calls for London police chief Cressida Dick to resign after police broke up a vigil for a murdered woman.

Asked if he backed calls for Dick to resign, Kit Malthouse, minister for crime and policing, told Sky: "No I don't."

"I do recognize that the police are in an incredibly difficult position, I mean throughout this pandemic, we've asked them to do a job that they've never done before, and to stand between the public and this terrible virus, in a way that none of us are used to," Malthouse said.

