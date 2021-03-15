UK policing minister says London police chief should not resign over arrests at vigil

Britain's policing minister said on Monday that he did not back calls for London police chief Cressida Dick to resign after police broke up a vigil for a murdered woman.

Asked if he backed calls for Dick to resign, Kit Malthouse, minister for crime and policing, told Sky: "No I don't."

"I do recognize that the police are in an incredibly difficult position, I mean throughout this pandemic, we've asked them to do a job that they've never done before, and to stand between the public and this terrible virus, in a way that none of us are used to," Malthouse said.

