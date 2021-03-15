Man who escaped from custody in Andhra arrested in UP

A man who escaped from the custody of Andhra Pradesh Police has been arrested here, an official said on Monday.

Saddam, an accused in a drugs case in Visakhapatnam, was held by the Muzaffarnagar Police near Mukandpur village in Titawi area on Sunday, Station House Officer Radheyshyam Yadav said.

He had escaped from police custody few days ago. PTI CORR MGA HMB

