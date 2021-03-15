32 Chinese-invested factories vandalised in attacks in Myanmar - Global Times

A total of 32 Chinese-invested factories were vandalized in "vicious" attacks on Chinese companies in Myanmar's Yangon as of noon on Monday, China's state-controlled tabloid Global Times said.

Two Chinese employees have been injured and no fatalities have been reported, with property losses reaching 240 million yuan ($36.9 million), Global Times wrote in a post on its Twitter account, citing the local Chinese embassy. ($1 = 6.5047 Chinese yuan renminbi)

