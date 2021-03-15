32 Chinese-invested factories vandalised in attacks in Myanmar - Global Times

32 Chinese-invested factories vandalised in attacks in Myanmar - Global TimesReuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 12:56 IST
A total of 32 Chinese-invested factories were vandalized in "vicious" attacks on Chinese companies in Myanmar's Yangon as of noon on Monday, China's state-controlled tabloid Global Times said.
Two Chinese employees have been injured and no fatalities have been reported, with property losses reaching 240 million yuan ($36.9 million), Global Times wrote in a post on its Twitter account, citing the local Chinese embassy. ($1 = 6.5047 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-More protests against coup planned in Myanmar after hundreds arrested
WRAPUP 4-Myanmar police crack down on protests for second day
WRAPUP 3-Myanmar police crack down on protests for second day
WRAPUP 2-Protesters against coup gather in Myanmar after hundreds arrested
Several wounded in Myanmar protests - media