Myanmar court adjourns Suu Kyi hearing over internet issues -lawyer

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:01 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

A court in military-ruled Myanmar was unable to hold a virtual hearing on Monday for the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi due to internet problems, and the hearing had been adjourned until March 26, the head of her legal team said.

Khin Maung Zaw also said on a video message received by Reuters that he had been informed by authorities that the detained Nobel laureate was only permitted to be represented by two junior lawyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

