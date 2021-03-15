Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fed up of caring for ailing wife, man kills her

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:12 IST
A 45-year-old unemployed man allegedly killed his wife after being unable to handle her illness and medical treatment in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the man stabbed his wife, who was suffering from brain tumour, with a sharp weapon at their home in Mudgal village, located about 500 km from here, he said.

The accused later came out of the house and threw his blood-stained clothes nearby. Some locals alerted the police who reached the spot and seized the clothes.

The man was arrested on Sunday, the official said.

''The accused said he killed his wife after being fed up of her illness and medical treatment,'' Pathari police station's inspector Vasant Chavan said.

A case was registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 302 (murder), he added.

