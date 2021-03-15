Left Menu

Houthis says Blinken statement "positive", call for end to US military involvement in Yemen

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:23 IST
Houthis says Blinken statement "positive", call for end to US military involvement in Yemen
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken Image Credit: ANI

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments about supporting a Yemen free from foreign influence is "positive", Houthi official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said on Twitter on Monday. He said the United States should back up its intentions by ending its involvement in military operations carried out by the Saudi-led coalition against his group.

Washington plans to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts, alongside the United Nations and others, to end the war in Yemen, Blinken told U. N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, a State Department spokesperson said on Sunday. "He highlighted that the United States supports a unified, stable Yemen free from foreign influence and that there is no military solution to the conflict," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the country's government from the capital Sanaa. The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

