TN CM Palaniswami files nomination from Edapadi

PTI | Salem | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:27 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami on Monday filed nomination from his native Edappadi in this district for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Palaniswami has won from Edappadi four times (1989, 1991, 2011 and 2016) and the region is among the strongholds of the ruling party.

The chief minister, who walked a short distance to reach the local Taluk office, submitted his required papers.

Palaniswami is later slated to address poll rallies in different parts of the district.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

