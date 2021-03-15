Left Menu

Batla House encounter: Delhi court reserves order on Ariz Khan's sentence

PTI URD HMB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:33 IST
Batla House encounter: Delhi court reserves order on Ariz Khan's sentence

A Delhi court reserved its order on Monday on the quantum of sentence for Ariz Khan, convicted for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter.

Police sought death penalty for Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, saying it was not just any killing but a murder of a law enforcement officer who was a defender of justice.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav reserved the order for 4 pm.

Additional Public Prosecutor A T Ansari, appearing for the police, said the case attracts exemplary punishment, which is capital punishment.

Khan's counsel opposed the death penalty.

The court had said on March 8 that it was ''duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official''.

Inspector Sharma of the police's special cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi.

A trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the verdict has been pending in the high court.

Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018, and faced the trial. PTI URD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO to offload most activities to industry, enhance focus on advanced research

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO intends to offload most of its space- related activities to industry and enhance focus on advanced research, its Chairman K Sivan has said, as the government opens up the sector to get private pla...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit by rising yields; Russian rouble touches 3-month high

Emerging market stocks started what promises to be an action-packed week on the back foot on Monday, while currencies were helped by narrowing gains in the dollar, with rising oil prices lifting the Russian rouble and Mexicos peso.After pos...

Missile strikes on fuel tankers in north Syria wound two

Missiles and rockets struck fuel tankers in northern Syria near the Turkish border, causing casualties, Turkeys defence ministry and local rescue workers said. The fuel tankers were parked alongside primitive oil refineries between the town...

COVID-19: Five states account for over 78 per cent of new cases

New Delhi, Mar 15 PTI Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in COVID-19 daily cases, accounting for 78.41 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.A total of 26,291 new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021