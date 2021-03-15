4 die in UP's Pratapgarh after consuming spurious liquor

Four people, including a woman, died after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said on Monday.

Four police personnel, including the Nawabganj police station incharge, have been suspended following the incident at Manoharpur Rampur Dabi village in Sangramgarh police station area, an officer said.

The four residents purchased liquor from Babulal Patel on Saturday and consumed it. They were admitted to the Sangramgarh community health centre as their condition deteriorated, Allahabad Range Inspector General Kavindra Pratap Singh said.

The four people died on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Sunita Saroj (55), her husband Jawaharlal Saroj (56), Vijay Kumar (35) and Ram Prasad (40) and their bodies sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

The wife of Babulal Patel and his brother have been detained, police said. PTI CORR NAV HMB

