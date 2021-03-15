Left Menu

Hong Kong court grants bail to three more activists in subversion case

Hong Kong's High Court granted bail on Monday to three more activists in a case against 47 people accused of conspiracy to subvert the government after holding an informal 2020 poll to select candidates for legislative elections. The case is being closely watched by foreign diplomats and rights groups concerned with the shrinking space for dissent in Hong Kong, which took an authoritarian turn with Beijing's imposition of sweeping national security law in June 2020.

Reuters | Hong Hong | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:49 IST
Hong Kong court grants bail to three more activists in subversion case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong's High Court granted bail on Monday to three more activists in a case against 47 people accused of conspiracy to subvert the government after holding an informal 2020 poll to select candidates for legislative elections.

The case is being closely watched by foreign diplomats and rights groups concerned with the shrinking space for dissent in Hong Kong, which took an authoritarian turn with Beijing's imposition of sweeping national security law in June 2020. Monday's decision took to 11 the total of those granted bail in the case. It came after the court heard prosecutors' appeals against an earlier decision to grant bail to four pro-democracy activists, one of whom was denied bail.

Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of bail hearings. The new law, which sets terms of up to life in prison for what China broadly defines as subversion, secessionism, terrorism, or collusion with foreign forces, has provisions that clash with the former British colony's common law traditions.

The case of the 47 accused of conspiracy highlights a key departure from previous practice, as the new law throws on defendants the responsibility of proving that they would not be a threat to China's national security if released on bail. This high bar means defendants could spend months in custody before trials begin.

Supporters of Beijing say the law and crackdown on the opposition are necessary to restore order after prolonged and often-violent mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. The 47 are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial, non-binding primary poll in July 2020 that authorities called part of a "vicious plot" to "overthrow" the government.

The vote aimed to select the strongest opposition candidates for a Legislative Council election that the government postponed subsequently, citing efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Some of the candidates had said that if the opposition won an unprecedented majority it could utilize it to strong-arm the Beijing-backed government to pursue democratic reforms.

Since the 47 were charged on Feb 28, courts have heard a series of requests for bail and appeals by both defendants and prosecutors. The 11 given bail so far include Kalvin Ho, Sze Tak-loy, and Lee Yue-shun on Monday. Another, Sam Cheung, was remanded in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO to offload most activities to industry, enhance focus on advanced research

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO intends to offload most of its space- related activities to industry and enhance focus on advanced research, its Chairman K Sivan has said, as the government opens up the sector to get private pla...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit by rising yields; Russian rouble touches 3-month high

Emerging market stocks started what promises to be an action-packed week on the back foot on Monday, while currencies were helped by narrowing gains in the dollar, with rising oil prices lifting the Russian rouble and Mexicos peso.After pos...

Missile strikes on fuel tankers in north Syria wound two

Missiles and rockets struck fuel tankers in northern Syria near the Turkish border, causing casualties, Turkeys defence ministry and local rescue workers said. The fuel tankers were parked alongside primitive oil refineries between the town...

COVID-19: Five states account for over 78 per cent of new cases

New Delhi, Mar 15 PTI Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in COVID-19 daily cases, accounting for 78.41 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.A total of 26,291 new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021