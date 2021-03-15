Man who escaped from custody in Andhra arrested in UP

A man who escaped from the custody of Andhra Pradesh Police has been arrested here, an official said on Monday.

Saddam, an accused in a drug case in Visakhapatnam, was held by the Muzaffarnagar Police near Mukandpur village in Titawi area on Sunday, Station House Officer Radheshyam Yadav said.

He had escaped from police custody a few days ago.

