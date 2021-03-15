Left Menu

Inter-Parliamentary Union President observes Rajya Sabha proceedings

Duarte Pacheco, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, was present in Rajya Sabha on Monday to observe the proceedings of the House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:00 IST
Inter-Parliamentary Union President observes Rajya Sabha proceedings
Duarte Pacheco, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union. Image Credit: ANI

Duarte Pacheco, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva, was present in Rajya Sabha on Monday to observe the proceedings of the House. The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is in India on a seven-day visit.

During his visit, he will attend a felicitation ceremony and address members under the auspices of the Indian Parliamentary Group (IPG) in the Central Hall of Parliament on March 16, according to a statement by the Lok Sabha secretariat. Pacheco, a Member of Parliament of Portugal, was recently elected as the President of IPU, an international organization of national parliaments, for a three-year term from 2021 to 2023. He is visiting India at the invitation of the Parliament of India.

During the visit, Pacheco will call-on Rajya Sabha Vice President and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on March 15 to exchange views on further strengthening the relations between the Parliament of India and IPU. "The IPU President will also visit Rajghat and pay homage to, 'Father of the Nation' - 'Bapu' Mahatma Gandhi. He will also attend a felicitation ceremony and address members under the auspices of the Indian Parliamentary Group (IPG) in the Central Hall of Parliament on 16 March," the statement read.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) formed in 1889, is one of the oldest and largest international Parliamentary body consisting of more than 179 Members. The IPU espouses the cause of promoting democracy across the world and take up issues of international importance, such as, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Climate Change, Gender Equality, etc.India, since its independence, has always been an active Member of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). In the past, G.S. Dhilon, the then Speaker of Lok Sabha and Dr Najma Heptulla, the then Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha had served as the Presidents of IPU.

India has been contributing to the deliberations and outcomes of IPU by being on various Standing Committees, Forums and Advisory Groups of IPU. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior players kept positive team environment: Mumbai coach Powar

Mumbai coach Ramesh Powar on Monday credited his sides Vijay Hazare Trophy national ODI championship title to the positive team environment and contribution by the seniors.Domestic giants Mumbai clinched their fourth Vijay Hazare title on S...

Dutch watchdog says 10 reports of possible side effects after Astrazeneca vaccine

The Dutch organization tasked with reporting adverse drug reactions said on Monday it has had 10 reports of incidents after vaccinations with AstraZeneca, following the Dutch governments decision to pause the use of the vaccine as a precaut...

Draft e-commerce policy moots conformity assessment procedures for online platforms

Conformity assessment procedures will be put in place to verify that goods and services sold on e-commerce platforms meet required standards and technical regulations, according to the draft e-commerce policy.The policy, which is under disc...

ISRO to offload most activities to industry, enhance focus on advanced research

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO intends to offload most of its space- related activities to industry and enhance focus on advanced research, its Chairman K Sivan has said, as the government opens up the sector to get private pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021