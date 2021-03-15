Chowki chief among 4 cops shunted over Noida techie's car theft

Four police personnel, including a post in-charge, were on Monday shunted out for negligence in responding to the theft of an engineer's car by unidentified miscreants in Greater Noida, officials said.

These officials have been sent to the police lines with immediate effect, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

The engineer was out for shopping with his wife and a child when he was waylaid on Sunday evening at gunpoint by the miscreants, who then fled with his car, in Greater Noida (West), the officials said.

The incident had taken place when Nishant, who works with a private company, was returning after buying vegetables to his car parked near the Migsun roundabout in Surajpur police station area.

''Junpath chowki in-charge sub-inspector Arun Verma, head constable Upendra Singh and constables Sahil Sultan and Akash Vikal have been shunted to the police lines with immediate effect due to negligence in the case related to the engineer that took place in Surajpur area on Sunday,'' DCP Chander said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case, and an investigation is underway, the police said.

