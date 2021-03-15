Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' here on Monday.

NCP sources said it was a routine interaction.

Advertisement

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the case pertaining to the recovery of a car with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house here last month and the subsequent arrest of Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA in connection with the case.

The Mumbai Police on Monday suspended assistant police inspector Waze following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

NCP sources said Pawar has been meeting the chief minister regularlysince the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government was formed in Maharashtra.

''There are several issues at present, like the rising COVID-19 cases and local body elections,'' a source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)