PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 14:30 IST
BJP demands action against arrested Raj cop

The BJP demanded on Monday stern action against police officer Kailash Bohra, who was arrested by the Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau a day ago for allegedly seeking sexual favour from a rape survivor for taking action in cases lodged by her.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore raised the matter during the zero hour through an adjournment motion and said it was a shameful incident.

Rathore said the officer was facing a CBI inquiry in a case and despite that, he was given posting in the special investigation unit for crimes against women.

The BJP leader said such officers should be terminated from service and CCTV cameras in police stations should be installed, adding that the government should take exemplary steps in the case.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria also demanded stern action in the matter.

''If no action is taken against him despite discussion in the House, then the public will not forgive us. People should get the assurance,'' Kataria said.

Speaker C P Joshi asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal whether he has anything to say on the issue.

Responding to this, Dhariwal said there was a ruling of the Speaker that ministers would not give reply to an adjournment motion.

The Speaker then ruled that the minister would later give a statement in the House on the issue.

Bohra, who was posted as the assistant commissioner of police (special investigation unit for crimes against women) in the DCP East office, was caught by the ACB team on Sunday.

Bohra had first demanded money from the woman, who had lodged three complaints, including one of rape, police had said, adding that he began demanding sexual favours from her after she expressed her inability to give him money. The officer was investigating the cases.

Earlier, RLP MLA Pukhraj raised the issue of attempt to rape and attack on a woman in Nagaur district.

He said police did not take prompt action and the main suspect managed to escape due to carelessness of Khunkhuna police station.

He demanded suspension of the Khunkhuna police station incharge.

The woman was going to Sikar from Nagaur when a van driver allegedly abducted her on pretext of dropping her to the destination on Saturday.

The suspect took her to an isolated place and called her friends and they allegedly attempted to rape her. They also hit her head and abandoned her in an injured condition there. PTI SDA HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

