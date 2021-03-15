Jaish commander killed in Shopian encounter

In a major breakthrough, security forces killed Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Vilayat Hussain Lone in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, taking the death toll of the ultras in the three-day operation to two.

Lone -- alias Sajjad Afghani, who was one of the most-wanted militants in Kashmir -- was killed in a fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Rawalpora area where an anti-militancy operation was launched on Saturday, police said.

Advertisement

A militant -- identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani of the Lashkar-e-Taiba -- was killed in the gunfight on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces for killing Afghani. PTI MIJ HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)