Man wanted in Ajit Singh murder case held in north east Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:15 IST
A 28-year-old man wanted in the notorious criminal Ajit Singh murder case in Uttar Pradesh was arrested here early on Monday, police said.

Rajesh Tomar alias Jai, a resident of Aligarh district, was apprehended when he tried to evade police checking in the Swaroop Nagar area in north east Delhi, they said ''Tomar is involved in several criminal cases. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head and wanted in the famous Ajit Singh murder case that took place on January 6, 2021, in Lucknow,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

A sophisticated imported pistol with five live cartridges was seized from his possession, he said.

Ajit Singh, 39, a notorious criminal of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh having 17 cases against him, was killed and two others were injured in a shootout between rival factions in the posh Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow in January.

Ajit Singh and his associate Mohar Singh were travelling in an SUV when three motorcycle-borne assailants had opened fire at them, according to police.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

