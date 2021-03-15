Left Menu

Lawyer: Iran charges detained French tourist with spying

Iran has charged a French tourist with spying and spreading propaganda against the system, his lawyer said Monday, the latest in a series of cases against foreigners at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the West. Benjamin Bernier was arrested some 10 months ago after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions in the media about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women, his lawyer Saeed Dehghan wrote on Twitter. Authorities were holding Bernier at a prison in the northeast city of Mashhad, Dehghan said.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:23 IST
Lawyer: Iran charges detained French tourist with spying

Iran has charged a French tourist with spying and "spreading propaganda against the system," his lawyer said Monday, the latest in a series of cases against foreigners at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the West.

Benjamin Bernier was arrested some 10 months ago after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions "in the media" about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women, his lawyer Saeed Dehghan wrote on Twitter.

Authorities were holding Bernier at a prison in the northeast city of Mashhad, Dehghan said. Prosecutors recently presented the propaganda charges in a court hearing, he added, without specifying when. Under Iranian law, a spying conviction can lead to up to 10 years in prison.

Bernier has become the latest Westerner held on widely criticized espionage charges. On Sunday, prominent British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reappeared in a Tehran court to face similar accusations of spreading propaganda after completing her full five-year prison sentence. She remains in limbo in Iran awaiting the verdict, unable to fly home to London.

The cases come as Iran escalates pressure on the United States and European powers, including France and Britain, to grant the badly needed sanctions relief the country received under its tattered nuclear accord with world powers.

While former President Donald Trump abandoned the landmark nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on the country, President Joe Biden has offered to join in talks toward restoring the deal. But Washington and Tehran have reached an impasse, with each insisting the other move first to revive the deal.

Rights groups accuse hard-liners in Iran's security agencies of using foreign detainees as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West. Tehran denies it, but there have been such prisoner exchanges in the past. Last March, for instance, Iran and France swapped French researcher Roland Marchal for Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Efficient management, tech use by pvt sector to unlock real value of CPSEs being privatised: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said efficient management and use of the latest technology by the private sector will help unlock the real value of CPSEs undergoing strategic sale and bring much higher dividends for the econom...

Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday threw his support behind Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, saying he condemns the assault on powers of the elected dispensation in spite of the Aam Aadmi Party supporting dismemberment a...

China eases visa rules in Philippines for recipients of its vaccines

Chinas embassy in the Philippines said on Monday it would simplify visa applications for anyone in the country who has been inoculated with Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines to allow regular travel to resume. China will return to its pre-pande...

Gilead, Merck collaborate to develop long-acting HIV treatment

Gilead Sciences Inc has entered into an agreement with Merck Co Inc to develop a long-acting HIV treatment, the drug makers said on Monday.Gilead will combine its experimental drug lenacapavir, and Mercks islatravir into a two-drug regimen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021