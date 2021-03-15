Left Menu

Gold rises by Rs 61; silver gains Rs 162

Gold in the national capital rose by Rs 61 to Rs 44,364 per 10 grams on Monday, according to HDFC Securities. Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were Rs 61 higher despite of rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst Commodities, Tapan Patel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:57 IST
Gold rises by Rs 61; silver gains Rs 162

Gold in the national capital rose by Rs 61 to Rs 44,364 per 10 grams on Monday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,303 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 162 to Rs 66,338 per kilogram from Rs 66,176 in the previous trade. ''Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were Rs 61 higher despite of rupee appreciation,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. The Indian rupee soared 33 paise to 72.46 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,726 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.95 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures buoyed by optimism over U.S. economic growth

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on optimism over a stimulus-fueled snapback in economic activity ahead of the Federal Reserves policy-setting meeting this week.The Dow notched five consecutive record highs last week as approval o...

Alkem Labs launches generic anti-epileptic drug in India

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a generic anti-epileptic drug in India to make epilepsy treatment more accessible and affordable.The drug has been launched under the brand name Brivasure.The company, has launched...

Efficient management, tech use by pvt sector to unlock real value of CPSEs being privatised: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said efficient management and use of the latest technology by the private sector will help unlock the real value of CPSEs undergoing strategic sale and bring much higher dividends for the econom...

Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday threw his support behind Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, saying he condemns the assault on powers of the elected dispensation in spite of the Aam Aadmi Party supporting dismemberment a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021