Left Menu

MP Assembly: Vyapam debate demand rejected, Cong walks out

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:24 IST
MP Assembly: Vyapam debate demand rejected, Cong walks out

The Congress staged a walkout from the Assembly on Monday after its request for a debate on a recruitment test conducted recently by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), popularly known as Vyapam, was not accepted.

After Question Hour, Congress leader Govind Singh demanded a debate on a recruitment test conducted in the state's agriculture department in February, adding that he had four times earlier sought a debate on some wrongdoings which had cropped up in the recruitment test.

While Speaker Girish Gautam assured the opposition that he would take up the issue, the opposition Congress demanded a time, with one of its MLAs, Jitu Patwari, claiming that the issue must be discussed as it had the potential to bring a bad name to the state, After the Congress' demand was not accepted, its MLAs staged a walkout.

Vyapam was in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past several years due to a massive recruitment scam that broke out in the state, with the Supreme Court ordering a comprehensive CBI probe into it.

Earlier, during the Question Hour reserved for first time MLAs, Congress members Ramchand Dangi and Sunil Saraf raised the issue of illegal sand mining.

Dangi alleged law enforcers were hand in glove with illegal sand miners, especially in Rajgarh district, which in turn was causing heavy losses to the state exchequer.

However, state Mining Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh said the sector was operating lawfully and those indulging in illegalities were being punished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks on day one

Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearing and business transactions were impacted across the country on Monday, the day one of the PSU bank unions strike, against the proposed privatisation of two more state-owned...

US STOCKS-Futures buoyed by optimism over U.S. economic growth

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday on optimism over a stimulus-fueled snapback in economic activity ahead of the Federal Reserves policy-setting meeting this week.The Dow notched five consecutive record highs last week as approval o...

Alkem Labs launches generic anti-epileptic drug in India

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a generic anti-epileptic drug in India to make epilepsy treatment more accessible and affordable.The drug has been launched under the brand name Brivasure.The company, has launched...

Efficient management, tech use by pvt sector to unlock real value of CPSEs being privatised: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said efficient management and use of the latest technology by the private sector will help unlock the real value of CPSEs undergoing strategic sale and bring much higher dividends for the econom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021