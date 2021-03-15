MP Assembly: Vyapam debate demand rejected, Cong walks out

The Congress staged a walkout from the Assembly on Monday after its request for a debate on a recruitment test conducted recently by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), popularly known as Vyapam, was not accepted.

After Question Hour, Congress leader Govind Singh demanded a debate on a recruitment test conducted in the state's agriculture department in February, adding that he had four times earlier sought a debate on some wrongdoings which had cropped up in the recruitment test.

While Speaker Girish Gautam assured the opposition that he would take up the issue, the opposition Congress demanded a time, with one of its MLAs, Jitu Patwari, claiming that the issue must be discussed as it had the potential to bring a bad name to the state, After the Congress' demand was not accepted, its MLAs staged a walkout.

Vyapam was in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past several years due to a massive recruitment scam that broke out in the state, with the Supreme Court ordering a comprehensive CBI probe into it.

Earlier, during the Question Hour reserved for first time MLAs, Congress members Ramchand Dangi and Sunil Saraf raised the issue of illegal sand mining.

Dangi alleged law enforcers were hand in glove with illegal sand miners, especially in Rajgarh district, which in turn was causing heavy losses to the state exchequer.

However, state Mining Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh said the sector was operating lawfully and those indulging in illegalities were being punished.

