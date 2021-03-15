Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:30 IST
Marine Aids to Navigation Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

With technological changes taking place at a fast pace in marine navigation, a bill to provide for a fresh framework to establish and manage vessel traffic services was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 provides for the use of the term “marine aids to navigation” instead of “lighthouse” to enable further use of modern forms of aids to navigation, according to the bill.

The bill, moved by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, also seeks to rename the existing Director General of Lighthouse and Lightships as the Director General to provide a framework for establishment, operation and management of vessel traffic services. According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, the government also plans to repeal the Lighthouse Act, 1927 once the present bill becomes a law.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

