Left Menu

Woman raped by ex-husband's brother in Rajasthan; 3 detained

A woman was allegedly raped by the brother of a man she had married and later left in Rajasthans Baran district, police said on Monday. The woman was returning home with a man she was now living with along with the child and her minor sister when her former brother-in-law and four others waylaid them near Chajawar village Saturday night, they said.The culprits took the family to a nearby field.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:33 IST
Woman raped by ex-husband's brother in Rajasthan; 3 detained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman was allegedly raped by the brother of a man she had married and later left in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Monday. The woman was returning home with a man she was now living with along with the child and her minor sister when her former brother-in-law and four others waylaid them near Chajawar village Saturday night, they said.

The culprits took the family to a nearby field. They attacked the man and tied his hands and legs with a rope. The main accused then raped the woman in front of her current husband, DSP Yogendra Singh said.

The former brother-in-law and two of his accomplices were detained on Sunday, he said.

The officer said the woman, in her twenties, had left her first husband after she was unable to beget a child. She remarried through 'Nata Pratha', a tradition that allows a marital relationship without any wedding ceremony.

According to police, the accused fled from the spot after the crime following which the woman along with her child and sister managed to reach the main road and sought help from passers-by.

The passers-by informed the police about the incident.

The police have booked five people for abduction and gang-rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim's medical examination was conducted on Sunday and her statement was recorded before a magistrate on Monday, Atru Station House Officer Ramkishan said.

He said efforts are on to find the remaining accused in the case.

The victim and her former husband had filed complaints against each other in the past and investigation into the cases is also underway, the SHO added.

PTI CORR MGA SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Takeda, IDT to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Japans Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Germany-based contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to make Johnson Johnsons single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.JJs vaccine, authorized in the United States on...

India fined for slow-over rate in second T20

Indian players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 International in Ahmedabad on Sunday.Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanc...

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

With 23 races, the new season includes the largest race calendar in Formula 1 history Three triple headers poses new complexity for logistics Season opens March 28 in Bahrain DHL DPDHL.com Fastest Lap Award and DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award to...

Uganda's Bobi Wine arrested while protesting in the capital

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has been arrested while leading a protest in the capital, Kampala. The Daily Monitor newspaper published a photo of the moment Wine was taken away by police while he held a poster saying BRING BACK OUR PE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021