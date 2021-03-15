Left Menu

Antilia bomb scare case: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze suspended

Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze, arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, was suspended by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Special Branch.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:49 IST
Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze, arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, was suspended by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Special Branch. "Police officer Sachin Waze placed under suspension by an order of Addl CP Special Branch," said S Chaitanya, Mumbai Police PRO.

Sachin Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

Waze had on Saturday moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District and Sessions Court. The matter briefly came up for hearing on March 12 but the court refused to give Waze any interim relief and issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on March 19. (ANI)

