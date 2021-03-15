Left Menu

K'taka CM says appropriate decision will be taken on quota

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:58 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 15 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the state government would try to get a report from the Backward Classes Commission and the committee headed by a retired high court judge regarding reservation demands in 6-7 months, and take an appropriate decision.

The Chief Minister was responding to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who sought his statement regarding demand by the Panchamasali Lingayat community to be considered under Category 2A of OBC, as soon as the Assembly met for the day.

Even as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri tried to convince Yatnal that he would be allowed to raise the matter after the Question Hour, Yediyurappa intervened and said he would make the statement as the seer of the community was sitting on a dharna.

''We have sought a report from the Backward Classes Commission, also from a committee headed by the retired High Court judge that has been constituted and they will submit their report.In 6 to 7 months I will try to get the report.

As there is demand from everyone (various communities), we will take appropriate decisions,'' he said.

Appealing for cooperation from everyone, the Chief Minister requested the seer to stop the agitation.

As Yatnal tried to seek some clarification, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai intervened and said the Chief Minister has assured appropriate steps within the framework of law after getting reports in 6-7 months, and the government was committed to providing justice to everyone.

Yatnal, on his part, pointing at the existence of a Permanent Backward Classes Commission with quasi judicial powers, questioned the constitution of a high-level committee headed by a retired High Court Judge.

''It (high-level committee) has no legal sanctity, I appeal to the Chief Minister to get a recommendation from the Permanent Backward Classes Commission and take necessary steps in six months, this is the assurance we are seeking, nothing else,'' he said.

Responding to it, Yediyurappa reiterated that after getting a report from the Backward Classes Commission and the committee, the government would take appropriate decisions at the earliest.

Finally relenting, Yatnal said as informed by the Chief Minister the government should get the report from the Backward Commission in six months and provide reservation for the community.

''As the Chief Minister has given an assurance, I compliment him and request the seer to stop the agitation for six months, and if things don't work out, we are with you (seer),'' he added.

There are demands for revision of the existing quota from various communities, led by seers or pontiffs, who have held protests.

The Panchamasali community was led by Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji.

Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of the dominant Veerashaiva- Lingayat community wants to be included in category 2A (15 percent) of OBC reservation matrix.

They are currently included under 3B (5 per cent).

The state government has already asked the Backward Classes Commission to look into the reservation demand of the Panchamasali community.

The government had, on March 10, constituted a three-member high-level committee headed by retired high court judge Subhash Adi to look into demands by various communities in the state for revising the existing reservation and advise it.

The SCs have demanded an increase in their state quota from 15 per cent to 17 percent and the STs from 3 per cent to 7.

5 per cent, while the backward Kuruba community is seeking ST tag.

