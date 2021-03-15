Left Menu

Biden's secretary of state makes overseas debut with visit to Japan, Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Tokyo on Monday, starting a four-day visit to the region, highlighting Washington's renewed focus on alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of assertive China. The visit, from March 15 to 18, to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas trip by top cabinet members of President Joe Biden's administration and follows last week's Quad alliance summit of the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:01 IST
Biden's secretary of state makes overseas debut with visit to Japan, Korea
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Tokyo on Monday, starting a four-day visit to the region, highlighting Washington's renewed focus on alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of assertive China.

The visit, from March 15 to 18, to Tokyo and Seoul is the first overseas trip by top cabinet members of President Joe Biden's administration and follows last week's Quad alliance summit of the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India. Issues on the agenda range from freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas and semiconductor supply-chain security to the North Korean nuclear issue and a military coup in Myanmar, experts say.

The Quad summit pledged to work to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, a major priority for Tokyo, and cooperate on maritime, cyber, and economic security in the face of challenges from Beijing. "The most important thing that's going to happen on this trip is that Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin are making Japan and Korea (and India for Secretary Austin) the first steps on their first trip to the region," said Brian Harding, a Southeast Asia expert at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

"So, by touching down in Tokyo, in a lot of ways, it'll already be successful, and sends an incredibly powerful signal about the priorities of this administration." Analysts also expect Tokyo to seek U.S. support for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and follow-up talks on other subjects that figured at the Quad summit, such as the commitment to boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies in Asia and climate change.

The secretaries are expected to make a courtesy call on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is set to visit the White House as the first foreign leader to meet Biden in April. Blinken and Austin will meet Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi in what is known as the 2+2 talks.

Blinken will also meet business leaders and Japanese journalists. Both officials will leave Tokyo for Seoul on Wednesday and hold talks with counterparts in the South Korean capital until Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Takeda, IDT to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Japans Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Germany-based contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to make Johnson Johnsons single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.JJs vaccine, authorized in the United States on...

India fined for slow-over rate in second T20

Indian players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 International in Ahmedabad on Sunday.Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanc...

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

With 23 races, the new season includes the largest race calendar in Formula 1 history Three triple headers poses new complexity for logistics Season opens March 28 in Bahrain DHL DPDHL.com Fastest Lap Award and DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award to...

Uganda's Bobi Wine arrested while protesting in the capital

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has been arrested while leading a protest in the capital, Kampala. The Daily Monitor newspaper published a photo of the moment Wine was taken away by police while he held a poster saying BRING BACK OUR PE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021