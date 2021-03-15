China will lower government's leverage ratio - cabinet

China will keep the macro leverage ratio basically stable, and appropriately lower the government's leverage ratio, the state media reported on Monday, citing the state council meeting.

China will fine tune economic policies in a timely and preemptive way to stabilise employment and inflation, the cabinet added.

