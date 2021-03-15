Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:05 IST
Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

FGN2 QUAD-SUMMIT-BIDEN Quad summit went very well, says President Biden Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that the first virtual summit of the Quad leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went very well and everyone seemed to like it a great deal. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 NEPAL-PRACHANDA-PARTY-NAME Prachanda proposes to drop 'Maoist Centre' from party name Kathmandu: Chief of Nepal's CPN-Maoist Centre (MC) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' has proposed to drop ''Maoist Centre'' from the party's name to make it acceptable for communist forces in the country, who do not like Maoism, to join it, according to a media report on Monday.

FGN13 UK-ASTRAZENECA-LD VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine is safe, say AstraZeneca and UK regulator London: The vaccines produced by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca to protect against COVID-19 are safe and there is no evidence to suggest that the jabs are the cause behind blood clots as reported in some European countries, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical major and the UK’s medicines regulator have said. By Aditi Khanna PTI RS

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Pokhriyal rules out possibility of conducting NEET twice in 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday ruled out the possibility of conducting medical entrance exam NEET twice this year.National Testing Agency NTA under the Ministry of Education conducts Eligibility cum Entrance Tes...

Former MLA and wrestler Sambhaji Pawar dies in Sangli

Former MLA and wrestler Sambhaji Pawar died after a prolonged illness in Sangli, his kin said on Monday.Pawar was 80 and died late Sunday night, a family member said.Known as bijli malla in the wrestling arena, Pawar, who was MLA four times...

Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian child is family's breadwinner

Mohammed Abu Rdan has known nothing but conflict throughout his short life. Born in rural Aleppo in 2011 when peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assads government began, his childhood is anything but typical.The protests quickly ...

Dutch begin voting in three-day socially-distanced elections

Elderly and vulnerable Dutch voters on Monday began casting ballots at bike-thru polling stations, churches, and conference centres as three days of socially-distanced elections got underway in the Netherlands. Prime Minister Mark Rutte, on...
