Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

FGN2 QUAD-SUMMIT-BIDEN Quad summit went very well, says President Biden Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that the first virtual summit of the Quad leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went very well and everyone seemed to like it a great deal. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 NEPAL-PRACHANDA-PARTY-NAME Prachanda proposes to drop 'Maoist Centre' from party name Kathmandu: Chief of Nepal's CPN-Maoist Centre (MC) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' has proposed to drop ''Maoist Centre'' from the party's name to make it acceptable for communist forces in the country, who do not like Maoism, to join it, according to a media report on Monday.

FGN13 UK-ASTRAZENECA-LD VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine is safe, say AstraZeneca and UK regulator London: The vaccines produced by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca to protect against COVID-19 are safe and there is no evidence to suggest that the jabs are the cause behind blood clots as reported in some European countries, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical major and the UK’s medicines regulator have said. By Aditi Khanna PTI RS

