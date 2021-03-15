Organisations that protested on Delhi's borders on Jan 26 were funded by Congress: BKU (Bhanu) president
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) national president Bhanu Pratap Singh on Monday alleged that all those organizations that were protesting at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders of the national capital on January 26 against the three new farm laws were "Congress-bought and Congress-sent."ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:12 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) national president Bhanu Pratap Singh on Monday alleged that all those organizations that were protesting at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders of the national capital on January 26 against the three new farm laws were "Congress-bought and Congress-sent." The farmer leader told ANI, "On January 26, we came to know that all these organizations that were agitating on the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikari borders were all Congress-bought and Congress-sent organizations. Congress was funding them."
Protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organized by the farmers. The protestors had also entered the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Voting begins for bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi
Woman stabbed to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
Delhi HC Justice Siddharth Mridul nominated as member of governing council of NLU
Congress-Left-ISF alliance not a threat to BJP in West Bengal, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
Mumbai-based TV anchor booked for rape in Delhi's Chanakyapuri