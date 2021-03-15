Raj govt to sack cop who sought sexual favours from rape victim

The Rajasthan government will dismiss a police officer who was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a rape victim for taking action in cases lodged by her, a minister said on Monday.

Terming the matter ''rarest of the rare'', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said in the Assembly that the incident was a blot not only on the reputation of the police alone, but against the government and the entire system.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kailash Bohra, posted at the special investigation unit for crimes against women in the DCP East office in Jaipur, was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau on Sunday.

The Rajasthan Police Service officer had first demanded money from the woman, who lodged three complaints, including one of rape. Bohra, who was investigating the cases, began demanding sexual favours from her after she expressed her inability to pay the bribe, according to police.

Dhariwal said Bohra was initially suspended, but now the process to terminate him from service had been started under the Rajasthan Civil Services Rules, 1958.

Earlier, during the zero hour, the BJP demanded stern action against Bohra. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore raised the matter through an adjournment motion and said it was a shameful incident.

Rathore said despite the fact that Bohra was facing a CBI inquiry in a case, he was still given posting in the special investigation unit for crimes against women.

The BJP leader said such officers should be terminated from service and CCTV cameras should be installed in police stations, adding that the government should take exemplary steps in the case.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also demanded stern action in the matter. ''If no action is taken against him despite discussion in the House, then the public will not forgive us. People should get the assurance,'' he added.

Speaker C P Joshi then asked Dhariwal whether he has anything to say on the issue.

The parliamentary affairs minister said there was a ruling of the Speaker that ministers would not give reply to an adjournment motion. The Speaker then ruled that the minister would later give a statement in the House on the issue.

Dhariwal said the police force was established to protect people, but sometimes police personnel get involved in crime and befriend criminals.

The minister also referred to the incident of an explosive-laden vehicle being found outside the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, following which the opposition members objected and said he should talk about Rajasthan.

Dhariwal also said that sometimes victims turn hostile and it gives benefit to the accused.

Meanwhile, RLP MLA Pukhraj raised the issue of the alleged attempt to rape and attack on a woman in Nagaur district.

Pukhraj alleged that the main suspect managed to escape as the Khunkhuna police did not take prompt action and demanded suspension of the incharge.

The woman was going to Sikar from Nagaur when a van driver allegedly abducted her on the pretext of dropping her to the destination on Saturday, police said.

The suspect took her to an isolated place, called his friends and they allegedly attempted to rape her. They also hit her on the head and abandoned her in an injured condition there, according to police. PTI SDA HMB

