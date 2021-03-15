Vatican excludes gay union blessing as God 'can't bless sin'

The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin”.

The Vatican's orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response on Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative”.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)