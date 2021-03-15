Left Menu

Vatican excludes gay union blessing as God 'can't bless sin'

PTI | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:21 IST
Vatican excludes gay union blessing as God 'can't bless sin'

The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin”.

The Vatican's orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response on Monday to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pokhriyal rules out possibility of conducting NEET twice in 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday ruled out the possibility of conducting medical entrance exam NEET twice this year.National Testing Agency NTA under the Ministry of Education conducts Eligibility cum Entrance Tes...

Former MLA and wrestler Sambhaji Pawar dies in Sangli

Former MLA and wrestler Sambhaji Pawar died after a prolonged illness in Sangli, his kin said on Monday.Pawar was 80 and died late Sunday night, a family member said.Known as bijli malla in the wrestling arena, Pawar, who was MLA four times...

Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian child is family's breadwinner

Mohammed Abu Rdan has known nothing but conflict throughout his short life. Born in rural Aleppo in 2011 when peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assads government began, his childhood is anything but typical.The protests quickly ...

Dutch begin voting in three-day socially-distanced elections

Elderly and vulnerable Dutch voters on Monday began casting ballots at bike-thru polling stations, churches, and conference centres as three days of socially-distanced elections got underway in the Netherlands. Prime Minister Mark Rutte, on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021