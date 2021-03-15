Ajmer inspector general injured as car overturns

The inspector general of Ajmer, his gunman and driver were injured when their car overturned in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Monday, police said.

IG S Sengathir was on his way to Maulasar when the accident occurred.

Advertisement

The driver lost control over the vehicle in a bid to avoid collision with a school bus and it overturned, Nagaur Superintendent of Police Shaveta Dhankhar said.

All of them received minor injuries. After primary treatment at a hospital, the officer returned to Ajmer, she said. PTI SDA HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)