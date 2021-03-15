Man gets Rs 10 lakh compensation for teen daughter's death

The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 10.51 lakh as compensation to a man whose teen daughter died in a road accident in 2016.

The girl, 17 at the time of the incident, was riding with a friend on a scooter when a speeding vehicle hit it on Ghodbunder Road on April 7 that year. She died in hospital on April 10.

MACT Member MM Walimohammed, in his order of March 10, the detailed copy of which was made available now, asked the owner of the offending vehicle and its insurer to pay the amount to the deceased's father Shyamakant Pandey within two months.

