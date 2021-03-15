Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences on the death of Kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair. Modi said that his passion towards Indian culture and spirituality was legendary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Phpoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Saddened by the demise of Kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair. His passion for Indian culture and spirituality was legendary. He made exceptional efforts to groom upcoming talent in our classical dances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Born in Kerala's Kozhikode, Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair was a notable Indian Kathakali actor. In 1979 the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi recognized his contributions with an award and later in 1999 with a fellowship. In 2001, he received the Kalamandalam award for special contributions to art and in 2002 the Darpanam Natyakulapathi award. Other notable recognitions include Mayilpeeli and Kerala Kalamandalam Kalarathnam awards. The Government of India had awarded him with the highest civilian honour, Padma Shri in 2017. (ANI)

