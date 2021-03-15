PM Modi condoles demise of Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences on the death of Kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair. Modi said that his passion towards Indian culture and spirituality was legendary.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences on the death of Kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair. Modi said that his passion towards Indian culture and spirituality was legendary.
In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Saddened by the demise of Kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair. His passion for Indian culture and spirituality was legendary. He made exceptional efforts to groom upcoming talent in our classical dances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Born in Kerala's Kozhikode, Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair was a notable Indian Kathakali actor. In 1979 the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi recognized his contributions with an award and later in 1999 with a fellowship. In 2001, he received the Kalamandalam award for special contributions to art and in 2002 the Darpanam Natyakulapathi award. Other notable recognitions include Mayilpeeli and Kerala Kalamandalam Kalarathnam awards. The Government of India had awarded him with the highest civilian honour, Padma Shri in 2017. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New book uncovers Indian mystery probed by Sherlock Holmes author
Indian shotgun coach tests positive for COVID-19 in Cairo
Delhi University, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on academic collaboration in Indian music
Indian Women's League 2020-21 to be hosted in Odisha
Kumbh Mela 2021: Indian Raiways sets up centralised control room in Haridwar