Iran releases footage of Revolutionary Guards 'missile city' base

Iran released images and film footage on Monday of what it said was a new Revolutionary Guards base armed with cruise and ballistic missiles and "electronic warfare" equipment. A report on state TV described the base as a "missile city" and showed rows of what looked like missiles in a depot with cement walls.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran released images and film footage on Monday of what it said was a new Revolutionary Guards base armed with cruise and ballistic missiles and "electronic warfare" equipment.

A report on state TV described the base as a "missile city" and showed rows of what looked like missiles in a depot with cement walls. It did not give any details on its location. Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards' naval unit, told state TV the base had the equipment to detect enemy signals.

The report said the base's "electronic warfare equipment" included radar, monitoring, simulation, and disruption systems. "What we see today is a small section of the great and expansive missile capability of Revolutionary Guards' naval forces," Guards commander Major general Hossein Salami said in the broadcast.

Last year, the Guards force said it had built several underground "missile cities" along the Gulf coastline. Iran, which routinely boasts of technological advances in its armed forces, has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

