Iran releases footage of Revolutionary Guards 'missile city' base
Iran released images and film footage on Monday of what it said was a new Revolutionary Guards base armed with cruise and ballistic missiles and "electronic warfare" equipment. A report on state TV described the base as a "missile city" and showed rows of what looked like missiles in a depot with cement walls.Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:03 IST
Iran released images and film footage on Monday of what it said was a new Revolutionary Guards base armed with cruise and ballistic missiles and "electronic warfare" equipment.
A report on state TV described the base as a "missile city" and showed rows of what looked like missiles in a depot with cement walls. It did not give any details on its location. Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards' naval unit, told state TV the base had the equipment to detect enemy signals.
The report said the base's "electronic warfare equipment" included radar, monitoring, simulation, and disruption systems. "What we see today is a small section of the great and expansive missile capability of Revolutionary Guards' naval forces," Guards commander Major general Hossein Salami said in the broadcast.
Last year, the Guards force said it had built several underground "missile cities" along the Gulf coastline. Iran, which routinely boasts of technological advances in its armed forces, has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hossein Salami
- Gulf
- Middle East
- Revolutionary
- Revolutionary Guards
- Iran
ALSO READ
STL wins $100 million deals in Middle East and Africa, reaches highest-ever order book
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Iran of attacking Israeli-owned cargo ship in Gulf of Oman last week.
Cipla Gulf expands partnership with Alvotech for commercialisation of four drugs in Australia, New Zealand
Israeli defence chief sees 'special security arrangement' with Gulf states
Israeli defence chief sees "special security arrangement" with Gulf allies