MP teen kills 10-year-old boy over friendship with sister

The accused has said he gave Rs 100 to ensure the victim did not inform their parents about this friendship.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:04 IST
Jabalpur, Mar 15 (PTI)A 10-year-old boy was killed allegedly by a teen over the latter's friendship with the deceased's sister in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The 15-year-old boy killed the minor with a stick on March 5 in Belkheda village and then threw the body into the Narmada river, and the corpse was found floating in the stretch at Murachghat in adjoining Narsinghpur district on Sunday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) SS Baghel.

''The accused has said the victim saw him speak to the latter's sister on February 28. This led to an argument. The accused has said he gave Rs 100 to ensure the victim did not inform their parents about this friendship. When the victim started demanding money often, the accused killed him,'' he said.

After a complaint was filed, police zeroed in on the teen who confessed on questioning, the additional SP added.

