Syria foils explosives plot in capital Damascus - state-owned agency

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:17 IST
Syria foiled an explosives plot in the capital Damascus, security forces killing three people they said were terrorists and arresting three more, the state news agency SANA said on Monday.

The agency quoted a security source as stating that the plot, which involved the use of explosive belts, was foiled with the cooperation of residents from two villages in rural Damascus. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

