UK PM Johnson says has full confidence in London police chief

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he had full confidence in London's police chief, though he said the horrific murder of Sarah Everard had unleashed a wave of feeling from women who were worried about their safety.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:21 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he had full confidence in London's police chief, though he said the horrific murder of Sarah Everard had unleashed a wave of feeling from women who were worried about their safety. Asked if he had full confidence in Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Cressida Dick, Johnson says: "Yes I do."

"The fundamental issue that we have to address as a country, as a society, as government, is that women must feel, people must feel but women in particular must feel, that when they make serious complaints about violence, about assault, that they are properly heard and properly addressed. We're going to make sure that that happens." "We've got to recoginse that the tragedy and the horrific crime that we have seen in the case of Sarah Everard has triggered, unleashed a wave of feeling from women who do worry about their safety at night," he said.

