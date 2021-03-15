Left Menu

Bengal govt appoints new director security as per ECI order

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:21 IST
Bengal govt appoints new director security as per ECI order

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed IPS officer Gyanwant Singh as the new director security in place of Vivek Sahay who was removed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the incident in Nandigram in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured, an official said.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay held a meeting with Director General of Police P Nirajnayan and decided to appoint Singh, who was the additional director security, for the post.

A communication about the state's decision was forwarded to the ECI which had directed the administration to appoint a new director security by 1 pm on Monday, the official said.

The chief minister was injured on March 10 during campaigning in Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district, from where she is contesting the assembly election.

The ECI suspended and removed Sahay ''for grossly failing in discharge of his primary duty as Director Security to protect the Z+ protectee''. The IPS officer was also suspended by the poll panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143: Yuta suddenly appears, punches on Choso’s face

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143, the manga will be out this week and it will continue the fight between Naoya and Choso. Yuta will keep trying to chase Yuji. Here are more details on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 spoilers, recap, release date, and ...

Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab.The move represents another bl...

Decade's worst sandstorm hits northern China; several flights cancelled

Beijing on Monday was enveloped in yellow dust as the most powerful sandstorm in a decade swept through the capital and most parts of northern China, leading to the cancellation of several flights due to poor visibility.Citizens of Beijing ...

Mehbooba revamps PDP structure, names new office bearers, PAC members

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday revamped the partys organisational structure and named new office bearers as well as members of the political affairs committee.She nominated senior leader senior leader Abdul Rehm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021