UK will respond once it receives legal notification from EU, says PM's spokesman

UK will respond once it receives legal notification from EU, says PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:24 IST
Britain will respond to letters from the European Union notifying London of the beginning of legal action once it has received them, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"We haven't received formal notification by the EU. When we receive the letter from the EU we will obviously consider the contents and respond in due course," the spokesman told reporters.
