Left Menu

UK will respond once it receives legal notification from EU, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:24 IST
UK will respond once it receives legal notification from EU, says PM's spokesman

Britain will respond to letters from the European Union notifying London of the beginning of legal action once it has received them, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We haven't received formal notification by the EU. When we receive the letter from the EU we will obviously consider the contents and respond in due course," the spokesman told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143: Yuta suddenly appears, punches on Choso’s face

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143, the manga will be out this week and it will continue the fight between Naoya and Choso. Yuta will keep trying to chase Yuji. Here are more details on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 spoilers, recap, release date, and ...

Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab.The move represents another bl...

Decade's worst sandstorm hits northern China; several flights cancelled

Beijing on Monday was enveloped in yellow dust as the most powerful sandstorm in a decade swept through the capital and most parts of northern China, leading to the cancellation of several flights due to poor visibility.Citizens of Beijing ...

Mehbooba revamps PDP structure, names new office bearers, PAC members

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday revamped the partys organisational structure and named new office bearers as well as members of the political affairs committee.She nominated senior leader senior leader Abdul Rehm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021