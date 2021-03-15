Left Menu

No 'exclusive cliques' should be formed: China on first Quad summit

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:27 IST
No 'exclusive cliques' should be formed: China on first Quad summit

China said on Monday that no ''exclusive cliques'' should be formed as it accused some countries of trying to ''drive a wedge'' among regional nations citing the ''China threat'' and asserted that they will ''end up nowhere''.

Quad countries involving the US, India, Australia and Japan held their first virtual summit on Friday during which President Joe Biden told leaders of the coalition that a ''free and open'' Indo-Pacific is essential to their countries and vowed that his country was committed to working with its partners and allies in the region to achieve stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the virtual summit alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

''Relevant countries should abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, do not form exclusive cliques and act in a way conducive to solidarity, unity, regional peace and stability,'' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here.

He was answering a question about the first Leaders’ Summit of the Quad countries and the reported remarks by US National Secretary Advisor Jake Sullivan that the four leaders discussed the challenge posed by China and said all four believed the democracies could help compete with autocracy. ''For some time, some countries have been exaggerating the so-called ‘China threat’. China challenges to drive a wedge among regional countries to sow discord between their relations with China,” Zhao said.

''What they have done is against the trend of times which is peace, development and win-win cooperation and runs counter to the common aspirations of people in the region,” he said.

''They will gain no support and will end up nowhere,'' he said.

''The state-to-state exchanges and cooperation should be conducive for improving mutual understanding and trust among the countries and should not be targeted against and undermine the interests of third parties,'' he said.

Zhao also reacted angrily to reported remarks by US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin that the goal of the US and its key allies is to ensure that they have the capabilities, operational plans and concepts to offer credible deterrence to China or anybody else who wants to take on America.

''In the era of globalisation, the practice of forming cliques against specific countries based on ideology is detrimental to the international order,'' Zhao said. ''They will gain no support and end up nowhere,'' he said.

''The US should adopt the right mindset, view China and China-US relations in an objective and rational way, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, work with China, focus on cooperation and manage differences to bring China-US relations back on track for sound and stable development,” he said.

He said China has been promoting world peace and contributing to the development and defending the international order.

''A growing China would only mean a greater strength for peace. It is an opportunity rather than a challenge to the world. China firmly upholds the international system with the UN at its core and international order based on international law rather than the international order defined by certain countries to save their hegemony,'' he said.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit India this week along with Japan and South Korea, in the first overseas trip of a senior member of the new Biden Administration.

This is for the first time that India has been included in the itinerary in the first overseas trip of a US Defence Secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143: Yuta suddenly appears, punches on Choso’s face

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143, the manga will be out this week and it will continue the fight between Naoya and Choso. Yuta will keep trying to chase Yuji. Here are more details on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 spoilers, recap, release date, and ...

Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab.The move represents another bl...

Decade's worst sandstorm hits northern China; several flights cancelled

Beijing on Monday was enveloped in yellow dust as the most powerful sandstorm in a decade swept through the capital and most parts of northern China, leading to the cancellation of several flights due to poor visibility.Citizens of Beijing ...

Mehbooba revamps PDP structure, names new office bearers, PAC members

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday revamped the partys organisational structure and named new office bearers as well as members of the political affairs committee.She nominated senior leader senior leader Abdul Rehm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021