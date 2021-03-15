Youth arrested for killing teenage boy in J-K's Reasi

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have solved a blind murder of a 14-year-old boy with the arrest of a youth who allegedly strangulated the victim over a dispute on grazing land in Reasi district last month.

Mohammad Muzzamal Bakarwal, a resident of Bharakh Mohalla, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Alia forest on February 21, Station House Officer, police station Pouni, Inspector Rajesh Gautam said.

Advertisement

He said inquest proceedings were initiated and several suspected persons were rounded up for questioning, during which 22-year-old Manzoor Ahmad of Kothian broke down and confessed his involvement in the murder of the boy.

"The two families were involved in a running dispute over grazing land and were fighting each other quite often. Ahmad came across the boy in the forest and strangulated him to death," the officer said, adding he tried to divert the attention of the police by hanging the body of the victim from a tree.

However, some eye-witnesses who saw the body informed police that the feet of the deceased were touching the ground indicating murder, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)