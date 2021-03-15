Left Menu

Rajasthan: Village development officer held in graft case

PTI | Kota | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:32 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a village development officer in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar after he accepted a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a man for issuing lease deed papers, an official said. Govind Mehar (29), posted at Mogra gram panchayat in Jhalawar, was arrested from his rented accommodation in Bhiwani Mandi town, Jhalawar Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) ASP Bhawanishankar Meena said.

According to him, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 for issuing lease deed papers (patta) and had already taken Rs 30,000 from the complainant, Narayan Singh (44), a resident of Pachpahad village. He allegedly mounted pressure on the complainant to pay the remaining bribe after which Narayan Singh approached the Jhalawar ACB on March 3 and lodged a complaint, Meena said. The accused called the complainant at his rented room with the remaining bribe amount on Monday noon. ACB sleuth arrested him after he had accepted the bribe, the ASP said. Sensing the presence of the ACB, Mehar had thrown the bribe amount out of the room’s window and tried to escape. The ACB officials chased and arrested him, Meena said, adding that a search operation at the accused’s house in Sunel of the district is under way. The accused will be produced before an ACB court in Kota on Tuesday, he added.

