Left Menu

Germany expects EU to impose human rights sanctions on China

Germany expects the European Union to agree human rights sanctions against China, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in Berlin on Monday. According to diplomats, the EU is set to sanction four Chinese officials and one entity - with travel bans and asset freezes - on March 22 over human rights abuses in China's Uighur Muslim minority. "Yes, I do think there will be agreement," Maas said when asked if he believed the move would go ahead.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:44 IST
Germany expects EU to impose human rights sanctions on China

Germany expects the European Union to agree human rights sanctions against China, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in Berlin on Monday. According to diplomats, the EU is set to sanction four Chinese officials and one entity - with travel bans and asset freezes - on March 22 over human rights abuses in China's Uighur Muslim minority.

"Yes, I do think there will be agreement," Maas said when asked if he believed the move would go ahead. "With the human rights sanctions, we have created an opportunity to punish human rights violations, and we obviously want to make use of this instrument," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt likely to introduce Electricity Amendment Bill in ongoing session

The government is likely to introduce the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, which seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case of telecom services, in the ongoing session of Parliament.A proposal t...

German SPD aims for post-Merkel government without her conservatives

Germanys left-leaning Social Democrats SPD believe Septembers federal election could allow them to form a government without the conservatives, who will no longer be led by retiring chancellor Angela Merkel. Her Christian Democratic Union C...

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143: Yuta suddenly appears, punches on Choso’s face

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143, the manga will be out this week and it will continue the fight between Naoya and Choso. Yuta will keep trying to chase Yuji. Here are more details on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 spoilers, recap, release date, and ...

Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab.The move represents another bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021