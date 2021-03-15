Left Menu

EU launches legal case over British Northern Ireland changes

The period initially ran until the end of March. The EU's executive European Commission promised to respond with the legal means established by the Brexit divorce deal and the trade agreement to what it said was Britain's second threat to breach international law.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:45 IST
EU launches legal case over British Northern Ireland changes

The European Union launched legal action on Monday against unilateral British changes to Northern Irish trading arrangements that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London. The bloc sent a letter of formal notice to kick-start an "infringement procedure", which could lead to fines being imposed by the EU's top court, although that could be at least a year off, leaving time for a solution to be found.

Maros Sefcovic, the top EU official in charge of UK relations, has also sent a separate letter to his British counterpart, David Frost, calling for Britain to refrain from this measure, but also seeking talks on the issue. The British government earlier this month unilaterally extended a grace period until October 1 for some checks on food imports to Northern Ireland. The period initially ran until the end of March.

The EU's executive European Commission promised to respond with the legal means established by the Brexit divorce deal and the trade agreement to what it said was Britain's second threat to breach international law. Britain says it has not violated the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

Last September, Britain did acknowledge its Internal Market Bill would break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty it signed in January 2020, when it formally left the EU. However, it dropped certain contentious clauses in December, two weeks before the two sides struck a trade deal.

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt likely to introduce Electricity Amendment Bill in ongoing session

The government is likely to introduce the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, which seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case of telecom services, in the ongoing session of Parliament.A proposal t...

German SPD aims for post-Merkel government without her conservatives

Germanys left-leaning Social Democrats SPD believe Septembers federal election could allow them to form a government without the conservatives, who will no longer be led by retiring chancellor Angela Merkel. Her Christian Democratic Union C...

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143: Yuta suddenly appears, punches on Choso’s face

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143, the manga will be out this week and it will continue the fight between Naoya and Choso. Yuta will keep trying to chase Yuji. Here are more details on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 spoilers, recap, release date, and ...

Italy prosecutors seize batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after death of man

Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont said on Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a man hours after he had received a jab.The move represents another bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021