Meghalaya govt paid Rs 256 cr premium towards health insurance scheme: minister

The Meghalaya government has paid over Rs 256 crore as premium towards the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme, the assembly was informed on Monday.

Health Minister AL Hek also said that Rs 165.1 crore has been claimed till last month by 2.33 lakh patients undergoing treatment in the empanelled hospitals in the state.

''Total claim amount paid as of February 26, 2021, is Rs 165,10,89,675 and total premium paid as of March 1, 2021, is Rs 256,97,14,558.88,'' Hek said during the Question Hour.

The state government is giving Rs 1,630 per household and over 56.46 per cent of the state's households have registered under the scheme as of March 1, 2021.

The state's health insurance scheme was implemented in convergence with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana from 2019.

Hek said that 172 hospitals have been empanelled with the scheme in the state.

