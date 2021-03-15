Left Menu

J&K LG directs officials to expedite widening of Jammu-Akhnoor road

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:49 IST
J&K LG directs officials to expedite widening of Jammu-Akhnoor road

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday took stock of the ongoing Jammu-Akhnoor road widening project and asked officials to expedite work.

He directed the executing agency to use latest technological interventions to ensure time-bound completion of the flyover that is coming up on the road – one of the busiest in Jammu as it caters to local and inter district traffic of Poonch and Rajouri districts and Mughal road, an official statement said.

Sinha ordered concerned officers to take all requisite measures for completion of cleaning and desilting work of Ranbir Canal before Baisakhi and said that immediate desilting of all distributaries should be carried out so that farmers could benefit from timely availability of water, it said.

Take proactive measures to complete the work and results should be visible in a week's time, the Lt Governor instructed the officers, it said.

According to the statement, tenders for the desilting work have been allotted and the work would be completed in time.

Taking note of discharging of municipal waste into the canal, the Lt Governor emphasised on the need for maintaining synergy among concerned departments and executing agencies for laying down a comprehensive mechanism for solid waste management and effective implementation of the canal’s cleaning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army paper leak: Police remand of two Majors extended

A Pune court on Monday extended till March 20 the police custody of two Major-rank officers of the Army arrested in connection with a recruitment exam paper leak that was detected here on February 28.Major Vasant Vijay Kilari 45 and Major T...

Army recruitment scam: CBI books five lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials.

Army recruitment scam CBI books five lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials....

Govt likely to introduce Electricity Amendment Bill in ongoing session

The government is likely to introduce the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, which seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case of telecom services, in the ongoing session of Parliament.A proposal t...

German SPD aims for post-Merkel government without her conservatives

Germanys left-leaning Social Democrats SPD believe Septembers federal election could allow them to form a government without the conservatives, who will no longer be led by retiring chancellor Angela Merkel. Her Christian Democratic Union C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021