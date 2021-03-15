Taliban to send delegation to Afghanistan peace meeting hosted by Russia - spokesman

Taliban to send delegation to Afghanistan peace meeting hosted by Russia - spokesmanReuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:53 IST
The Taliban will send a ten-person delegation to an Afghanistan peace meeting hosted by Russia this week, the insurgent group's spokesman said on Monday.
The delegation will be led by Mullah Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and chief negotiator in U.S.-brokered talks in Qatar, spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in a statement.
The Russian-backed conference is scheduled for March 18, one of a number of diplomatic initiatives to attempt to jumpstart the stalling Afghan peace process. The Afghan government confirmed on Saturday it would participate in the conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Russia
- Qatar
- Afghan
- Mohammad Naeem
- Taliban
- Russian
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more
Science News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Virus can be transmitted via lung transplant and more
Tennis-Muguruza's coach tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Qatar Open
Afghan FM welcomes Russia's opposition to return of Taliban regime
Russian helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria - Defence Ministry