Left Menu

Delhi court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan for killing inspector in Batla House encounter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:06 IST
Delhi court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan for killing inspector in Batla House encounter

A Delhi court Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case, saying the offence fell under the ''rarest of the rare category'' warranting the maximum sentence.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said Ariz be hanged by neck till death.

Inspector Sharma of the police's special cell was killed during the Batla House encounter between the police and alleged terrorists in Jamia Nagar in south Delhi following serial bomb blasts in the national capital in which 39 people died and 159 were injured.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 11 lakh on Ariz in the case. It said Rs 10 lakh should be immediately released to the family members of Sharma.

''I feel the fine of Rs 10 lakh is insufficient. Hence, I am referring the matter to Delhi Legal Services Authority for award of additional compensation,'' the judge further said. Additional Public Prosecutor A T Ansari, appearing for the police, sought death penalty for Ariz, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, saying it was not just any killing but a murder of a law enforcement officer who was a defender of justice.

Ansari said the case attracts exemplary punishment, which is capital punishment.

He further said a police officer was killed while discharging his public duty. ''Ariz along with others was carrying deadly weapons which clearly suggests that they were ready to kill anybody in any eventuality. They were the first to start fire without any provocation,'' the public prosecutor said. He added that widespread concerns were raised after the incident regarding the safety of police officers and it instilled fear in the minds of the common people. Advocate M S Khan, appearing for Ariz, opposed the death penalty and said the incident was not premeditated.

The court had said on March 8 that it was ''duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official''.

A trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the verdict has been pending in the high court.

Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018, and faced the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army paper leak: Police remand of two Majors extended

A Pune court on Monday extended till March 20 the police custody of two Major-rank officers of the Army arrested in connection with a recruitment exam paper leak that was detected here on February 28.Major Vasant Vijay Kilari 45 and Major T...

Army recruitment scam: CBI books five lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials.

Army recruitment scam CBI books five lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials....

Govt likely to introduce Electricity Amendment Bill in ongoing session

The government is likely to introduce the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, which seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case of telecom services, in the ongoing session of Parliament.A proposal t...

German SPD aims for post-Merkel government without her conservatives

Germanys left-leaning Social Democrats SPD believe Septembers federal election could allow them to form a government without the conservatives, who will no longer be led by retiring chancellor Angela Merkel. Her Christian Democratic Union C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021